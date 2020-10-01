Orange Cub Scout Pack 922 Continues To Grow

Throughout the past six months Pack 922 has stayed focused on maintaining a sense of community and in late May began to reconnect the scouts through different events. Using multiple virtual platforms, scouts were able to complete their achievements and even participate in a synchronized at home camping night where they shared their experiences through images and videos.

On June 28th the Scouts of Pack 922, along with their den leaders and cub master, held the annual Blue and Gold Banquet via a zoom meeting. Normally this event would have been held in April, but with the quarantine in full effect the pack held off. During the banquet, den leaders shared the accomplishments of their scouts as they rose to new ranks within the pack. Most scouts were in attendance and even some special guests were able to make an appearance and share in the achievements of our pack. Congratulations to all the scouts for a terrific year despite being unable to be with one another for the last few months.

The annual rocket launch normally takes place at the yearly Famorree camp out, but this year it was cancelled due to COVID-19. That did not stop the pack from coming together when things were safer and enjoying a tradition. Here are some of the scouts at a summer rocket launch on August 5th at the High Plain Community Center fields. Some of those rockets soared through the air at incredible speeds and heights. The scouts present enjoyed the time to come together and practiced safe practices by wearing masks and social distancing when possible.

On August 17th the Webelo den had its first meeting where they worked on the Stronger, Faster, Higher Achievement as a group. Scouts were socially distanced outside at the upper pavilion at High Plains Community Center and worked individually on accomplishing the tasks as a den.