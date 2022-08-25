Orange Conservation Commission Asking for Photos

The Orange Conservation Commission invites all who enjoy our Open Spaces to share a picture of someone being a proper steward of our town trails. Take a picture of yourself, your family, your friends, or your pets hiking our trails. Show how you help to keep the trails welcoming for all who visit them.

We will display the pictures at our booth in the Civic Tent at the 2022 Orange Country Fair – showcasing our favorites for all to see. Send pictures to orangeconscomm@gmail.com by September 10th, then come by to see us at the Fair, September 17-18.