Orange Congregational Church Upcoming Events – November 2021

Orange Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, invites you to join us at 205 Meeting House Lane in Orange for worship, or on YouTube at Orange Congregational Church, UCC for our livestreamed services. Our regular in-person Sunday worship is at 10:00 a.m. in our Sanctuary. Due to COVID precautions, indoor seating is limited to 100 people, so please contact the church office (<a href=”mailto:occhurch@snet.net”>occhurch@snet.net</a> or 203-795-9749) to register prior to worship and confirm your attendance. Masks are also required.

We are an Open and Affirming Congregation, which means we welcome all people into the full life and leadership of the church regardless of race, class, ability, gender identity, sexual orientation, or family type. We have fun activities for kids and teens and welcome them with love into our community, too. We are currently offering virtual church school, in-person youth group, in-person before worship Bible study, a Zoom evening Praying the Bible group, a virtual book club, an “Art of Scripture” Zoom group, an in-person anti-racism ministry group, an in-person grief support group, and a monthly meditation group by Zoom.

An Advent Workshop will take place in-person at stations around the church on November 21<sup>st</sup> from 2-4 p.m. All kids, youth, families, adults, and friends are invited to an afternoon to connect with others while creating Advent wreaths to Prepare & Renew for the Advent Season. Our choirs are preparing for special music during Advent worship and we are currently planning in-person Christmas Eve worship on December 24<sup>th</sup> – details and times will be posted on our church website. Anyone interested in joining our choirs or other groups can email <a href=”mailto:occhurch@snet.net”>occhurch@snet.net</a> or visit <a href=”http://orangecongregationalchurch.org”>orangecongregationalchurch.org</a> for more information. No matter who you are or where you are on life’s journey, you are welcome here!