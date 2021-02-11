Orange Congregational Church – United Church of Christ Virtual Workshop

Orange Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, welcomes you to join us for virtual worship on Sunday mornings. We are an Open and Affirming Congregation, which means we welcome all people into the full life and leadership of the church regardless of race, class, ability, gender identity, sexual orientation, or family type. No matter who you are or where you are on life’s journey, you are welcome here!

You can worship with us on YouTube at Orange Congregational Church, UCC. We also are offering virtual coffee hour, church school, Bible study, book club, and an anti-racism ministry. Occasionally, we have other special interest groups for art, music, and other topics.

Please email us at occhurch@snet.net for Zoom links or to be put on our church emailing list. A virtual Ash Wednesday service will take place on February 17, 2021. For more information about us, visit http://www.orangecongregationalchurch.org.