Orange Congregational Church Services

Orange Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, invites you to join us at 205 Meeting House Lane in Orange for worship on Sundays at 8 a.m. in the Chapel and 10 a.m. in the Sanctuary. We are an Open and Affirming Congregation, which means we welcome all people into the full life and leadership of the church regardless of race, class, ability, gender identity, sexual orientation, or family type. We love kids and teens and welcome them with love into our community, too. During the 10 a.m. service, children are invited to gather upstairs in our kids’ area for a variety of fun faith-based activities.

Please join us for the beginning of our 2020 Lenten season. Our annual Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper will take place on Tuesday, February 25 from 5-7 p.m. in the John Ho Dining Room. Tickets for adults will be $8; ages 5-17 will be $5, and kids 4 and under eat free.

On Ash Wednesday, February 26th, we will gather at 7:00 p.m. in the Chapel for worship with the imposition of ashes. Each Wednesday night during Lent, starting on March 4th, we will gather at 6:00 p.m. for a community supper of soup and bread and a simple prayer service with communion. A free will offering for supper will be accepted.

As an Open and Affirming community of faith, we welcome you. You can learn more at www.orangecongregationalchurch.org.