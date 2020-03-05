Orange Congregational Church Services 3/6/2020

Orange Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, invites you to join us at 205 Meeting House Lane in Orange for worship on Sundays at 8 a.m. in the Chapel and 10 a.m. in the Sanctuary. We are an Open and Affirming Congregation, which means we welcome all people into the full life and leadership of the church regardless of race, class, ability, gender identity, sexual orientation, or family type. We love kids and teens and welcome them with love into our community, too. During the 10 a.m. service, children are invited to gather upstairs in our kids’ area for a variety of fun faith-based activities.

Please join us during our 2020 Lenten season. Each Wednesday night during Lent we will gather at 6:00 p.m. for a community supper of soup and bread and a simple prayer service with communion. A free will offering for supper will be accepted. Palm Sunday will take place on April 5th with one worship service. We will begin at 9:45 a.m. in the back parking lot for a palm processional leading into our 10:00 a.m. worship in the Sanctuary. Holy Week services include Maundy Thursday worship on April 9 at 7:00 p.m. and Good Friday worship on April 10 at 7:00 p.m. Easter Sunday worship on April 12 will be at 6:00 a.m. (Hannah’s Hill); 9:00 a.m. & 11:00 a.m. (in the Sanctuary).

As an Open and Affirming community of faith, we welcome you. You can learn more at www.orangecongregationalchurch.org.