Orange Congregational Church – October 2021

Orange Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, invites you to join us at 205 Meeting House Lane in Orange for worship, or on YouTube at Orange Congregational Church, UCC for our livestreamed services. Our regular in-person Sunday worship will be at 10:00 a.m. in our Sanctuary. Due to COVID precautions, indoor seating is limited to 100 people, so please contact the church office (occhurch@snet.net or 203-795-9749) to register prior to worship and confirm your attendance. Masks are also required. We are an Open and Affirming Congregation, which means we welcome all people into the full life and leadership of the church regardless of race, class, ability, gender identity, sexual orientation, or family type. We love kids and teens and welcome them with love into our community, too. We are currently offering virtual or in-person church school and youth group, Bible study, book club, an “Art of Scripture” group, and an anti-racism ministry. Anyone interested in joining our choirs or other groups can email occhurch@snet.net or visit orangecongregationalchurch.org for more information. No matter who you are or where you are on life’s journey, you are welcome here!