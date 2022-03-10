Orange Congregational Church – March 2022

Orange Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, invites you to join us at 205 Meeting House Lane in Orange for worship, or on YouTube at Orange Congregational Church, UCC for our livestreamed services. Our regular in-person Sunday worship is at 10:00 a.m. in our Sanctuary. Indoor seating is limited to 100 people and a sign-in attendance sheet is provided; you may contact the church office (occhurch@snet.net or 203-795-9749) to register prior to worship.

During Lent, we will also be offering in-person Lenten Mid-week Worship in the Sanctuary on Wednesdays at 7:00 p.m. from March 16 through April 13.

We are currently offering virtual church school, in-person youth group, in-person before worship Bible study at 8:30 a.m. Sundays, a Zoom evening Praying the Bible group, a virtual Book Club, an “Art of Scripture” Zoom group, and a Monthly Meditation group by Zoom.

We are an Open and Affirming Congregation, which means we welcome all people into the full life and leadership of the church regardless of race, class, ability, gender identity, sexual orientation, or family type. Anyone interested in joining our choirs or other groups can email occhurch@snet.net or visit orangecongregationalchurch.org for more information. No matter who you are or where you are on life’s journey, you are welcome here!