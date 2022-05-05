Orange Congregational Church Hosts Handbell Concert

The Board of Music Ministry of the Orange Congregational Church is proud to host the Shoreline Ringers in a concert on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 4:00 in the afternoon. This premier Handbell Choir will perform in the church sanctuary and showcase their talent at playing a whole spectrum of bells. They will bring their skill at ringing bells, with multiple tiny bells in one hand or with large upright bells which are too large to carry and must be held by a special framework. The Ringers will be conducted by their director, Jane Nolan. The suggested donation at the door is $5. For more information on the ensemble or the concert, you may visit Shorelineringers.org or orangecongregationalchurch.org or call 203-795-9749.