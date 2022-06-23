Orange’s Exclusive Newspaper | Mailed Free to Every Home & Business in Orange
Orange Congregational Church Golf Tournament

The Orange Congregational Church Golf Tournament is taking place on Friday, July 15th at 9:00 a.m. (8.15 a.m. for breakfast and registration) at Orange Hills Country Club.  Please join us for this annual charity benefit in cooperation with Columbus House.  Sign up for a foursome for 18 holes or a 9-hole event.  There will be fun-filled games with prizes:  putting contest, closest to the pin, longest drive and a raffle drawing at lunchtime.  Breakfast, lunch, and goodie bags are included.  Sponsors can donate at the Gold, Silver, Long Drive, or Tee Box Sign level and have a sign with their name on the golf course.  To register, please call the church office at 203-795-9749, email occhurch@snet.net, or visit our sign up website at:  https://occ-columbus-house-scramble.perfectgolfevent.com.

