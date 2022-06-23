The Orange Congregational Church Golf Tournament is taking place on Friday, July 15th at 9:00 a.m. (8.15 a.m. for breakfast and registration) at Orange Hills Country Club. Please join us for this annual charity benefit in cooperation with Columbus House. Sign up for a foursome for 18 holes or a 9-hole event. There will be fun-filled games with prizes: putting contest, closest to the pin, longest drive and a raffle drawing at lunchtime. Breakfast, lunch, and goodie bags are included. Sponsors can donate at the Gold, Silver, Long Drive, or Tee Box Sign level and have a sign with their name on the golf course. To register, please call the church office at 203-795-9749, email occhurch@snet.net, or visit our sign up website at: https://occ-columbus-house-scramble.perfectgolfevent.com.