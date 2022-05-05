Orange Congregational Church Events – May 2022

Orange Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, invites you to join us at 205 Meeting House Lane in Orange for worship, or on YouTube at Orange Congregational Church, UCC for our livestreamed services. Our regular in-person Sunday worship is at 10:00 a.m. in our Sanctuary.

We are currently offering an in-person crib room and church school, and in-person youth group. For adults, we have a Zoom evening “Praying the Bible” group, a virtual Book Club, an “Art of Scripture” Zoom group, a Monthly Meditation group by Zoom, and a Grief & Prayer Group.

Our annual Tag Sale will be held on Saturday, May 14th from 10 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. on the Orange Town Green. This tag sale is a fundraiser which benefits our Pilgrim Fellowship youth program. Spaces are available to rent for $25 (table and chairs provided upon request). Please email or call the church office (occhurch@snet.net or 203-795-9749) to rent a space.

Our Children and Youth Sunday will take place on May 15th. On May 29th, worship will be at 9:30am and our youth will take place in the Memorial Day parade.

We are an Open and Affirming Congregation, which means we welcome all people into the full life and leadership of the church regardless of race, class, ability, gender identity, sexual orientation, or family type. Anyone interested in joining our choirs or other groups can visit orangecongregationalchurch.org for more information. It doesn’t matter who you are or where you are on life’s journey, you are welcome here!