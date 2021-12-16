Orange Congregational Church Events – December 2021

Orange Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, invites you to join us at 205 Meeting House Lane in Orange for worship, or on YouTube at Orange Congregational Church, UCC for our livestreamed services. Our regular in-person Sunday worship is at 10:00 a.m. Christmas Eve worship will take place in-person on Friday, December 24, 2021 in our Sanctuary at 3pm & 5pm There will be intergenerational worship and at 10pm. We will have a traditional candlelight service with the choir singing. Registration in advance is requested to ensure room for all who wish to attend; please call 203-795-9749, email occhurch@snet.net, or visit our website at orangecongregationalchurch.org and fill out the attendance form. Masks are also required. The Christmas Eve 3pm & 10pm worship services will also be livestreamed for those at home.

We are an Open and Affirming Congregation, which means we welcome all people into the full life and leadership of the church regardless of race, class, ability, gender identity, sexual orientation, or family type. No matter who you are or where you are on life’s journey, you are welcome here!