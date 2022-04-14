Orange Congregational Church – April 2022

Orange Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, invites you to join us at 205 Meeting House Lane in Orange for worship, or on YouTube at Orange Congregational Church, UCC for our livestreamed services. Our regular in-person Sunday worship is at 10:00am in our Sanctuary.

On April 17, 2022 we will offer three Easter services: 6am sunrise worship on Hannah’s Hill near the church; 9am worship in-person in the Sanctuary; and 11am worship in-person in the Sanctuary and online.

We are an Open and Affirming Congregation. Anyone interested in joining our church school, youth group, faith formation groups, choirs, or other events can email occhurch@snet.net or visit our website at orangecongregationalchurch.org for more information. No matter who you are or where you are on life’s journey, you are welcome here!

Orange Congregational Church’s annual Tag Sale will be held on Saturday, May 14th from 10 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. on the Orange Town Green. This tag sale is a fundraiser which benefits our Pilgrim Fellowship youth program. Spaces are available to rent for $25 (table and chairs provided upon request). Please email or call the church office (occhurch@snet.net or 203-795-9749) to rent a space.