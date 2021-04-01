Orange Congregational Church – April 2021

Orange Congregational Church, an Open & Affirming congregation, welcomes you to join us for Holy Week and Easter. Online worship services for Sundays and special holy days will be posted at our OCC Youtube page. Here is our schedule:
Good Friday, April 2, 2021
Join us online for the ‘ART of Scripture’ Prayer Practice & Gathering on Zoom at 7:00pm. For a Zoom link, please email occhurch@snet.net.
Easter, April 4, 2021
Ways to celebrate:
- All are invited to come in person to church any time to decorate the Easter Cross outside in front of the Sanctuary with live flowers.
- Join in person on the Green at 8:00am for a service of worship led by our youth and lay leaders with all safety precautions including: masks must be worn at all times, family groups should maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from each other (preferably closer to 12 feet), pre-registration and check in is required should we need to contact trace. To register, please email occhurch@snet.net and arrive about 10 minutes prior to start time for check in. Please do not congregate after the service. If you wish, your family group may place flowers on the cross together. Be sure to maintain distancing from other groups as you do so.
- Join us for a special zoom “Easter Greeting” coffee hour at 10am. For a Zoom link, please email occhurch@snet.net.
- Join us anytime all day online on YouTube for Easter Worship.