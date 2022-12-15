Orange Congregational Church – 12/16/22

Orange Congregational Church invites you to join us for our holiday worship services in our Sanctuary on the corner of 205 Meeting House Lane and Orange Center Road.

On Saturday, December 24, 2022, Christmas Eve Worship will take place at 3pm and at 10pm. At 3pm you may join us for an Intergenerational Worship Service where our children, youth, and families will tell the story of Jesus’ birth. At 10pm we will offer a Traditional Candlelight Worship Service where our choir and music director will lead us in a service of lessons and carols.

On Sunday, December 25th at 10am you may come in your pajamas or whatever you feel comfortable wearing! We will celebrate Christmas Day with joy, laughter, and fun.

On Sunday, January 1st at 10am our worship will be lay led. Come start the New Year with intentions for new beginnings on the first day of 2023!

All services will be livestreamed to our YouTube channel. Please visit orangecongregationalchurch.org for more information on our worship, faith formation, and music programming. We are an Open and Affirming Congregation. No matter who you are or where you are on life’s journey, you are welcome here!