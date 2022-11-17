Orange Congregational Church – 11/18/22

Orange Congregational Church invites you to join us for worship Sundays at 10 a.m. in our Sanctuary on the corner of 205 Meeting House Lane and Orange Center Road. You can also view our livestreamed services online at our “Orange Congregational Church, UCC” YouTube page. Church school for children Kindergarten through 6th grade takes place in-person during worship, and fellowship and coffee hour follows afterward. We also have a crib room for babies and toddlers on Sunday mornings. Our Senior Choir leads us during worship and our Handbell Choir performs monthly.

Our next concert in the 2022-23 Music on the Green series will be a traditional “Christmas Handbell Concert & Carol Sing” on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 4 p.m. in our Sanctuary. Our talented church Handbell Choir leads the popular annual Christmas Concert prior to the Town Green tree lighting ceremony. The members will play five octaves of brass bells and complimentary handchimes. The audience joins in singing some favorite carols and holiday songs. Christmas cookies from our annual “Cookie Walk” will be available for sale in the lower level before and after the concert. Admission is free. Please visit orangecongregationalchurch.org for more information on our worship, faith formation, and music programming.

The church office can be reached at 203-795-9749 and is open weekdays from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. We are an Open and Affirming Congregation, which means we welcome all people into the full life and leadership of the church regardless of race, class, ability, gender identity, sexual orientation, or family type. No matter who you are or where you are on life’s journey, you are welcome here!