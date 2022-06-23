Orange Community Farmers’ Market – Opening Day, June 30th

The Orange Community Farmers’ Market will have its opening day on Thursday, June 30th. The event runs each Thursday until September 29th under the Pavilion at the Orange Fairgrounds, High Plains Community Center, 525 Orange Center Road in Orange. Market hours are from 3:30 pm to 7 pm.

Market Master, Annemarie Sliby says, “We have returning vendors from years prior as well as some new vendors this year. We are looking forward to another great season.”

A variety of farm, artisan and craft vendors will be participating. Visitors can look forward to products including vegetables, meats, baked goods, cheese, chocolate, honey, sauces, jams, soaps, essential oils, flowers, and handmade items such as pottery, jewelry, dog accessories, embroidered items and more. Visitors can also expect food trucks and live music. On June 30th, West Rock is scheduled to perform from 6:00 – 8:00 at the Gazebo. Shop at the market and stay for the band!

Please check the website at www.FarmMarketOrange.com for vendor information and the entertainment schedule, more vendors and music may be added as the summer progresses.