The Orange Community Farmers’ Market will have its opening day on Thursday, June 25th. The event runs on Thursdays until September 24th under the Pavilion at the Orange Fairgrounds, High Plains Community Center, 525 Orange Center Road in Orange. Market hours are from 3:30 pm to 7 pm.

Vendors will be selling their farm-grown products including vegetables, fruit, meats, baked goods, honey, sauces, jams, and more! Farms from the local area will be present, including Grassy Hill, Oronoque, Shamrock, Sugaree Acre, and Treat. Other vendors include Simply Jam, Sweet Seidner’s, Wanke’s Yankee Hot Sauce, and Wave Hill Breads.

Due to the pandemic, the state’s guidelines for Farmers Markets will be implemented which include the following:

Visitors should enter and exit through the marked areas only;

Visitors should not congregate – a limited number of people will be allowed at each vendor area at one time and need to maintain 6 feet from one another;

Visitors should wear a mask, covering nose and mouth;

Vendors will be spaced over six feet apart;

Public will not be allowed to touch products;

Reusable bags are discouraged; vendors will not be allowed to handle reusable bags;

Entertainment has been canceled and food samples have been eliminated.

In addition, hand sanitizer will be available at the entrance and a hand-washing station will be available on site. If anyone is sick, has a temperature or has been in contact with a COVID positive patient, please stay home.

Market Master, Annemarie Sliby says, “Knowing that most all community events have been canceled, we are excited to be able to hold the farmers market under the current conditions and are happy to welcome new vendors this season. We appreciate the public and the vendors’ patience in following the state’s guidelines.”

Please check the website at www.FarmMarketOrange.com for vendor information, more vendors may be added as the summer progresses.