Orange Chamber Selects New Leadership

The Orange Chamber of Commerce is starting the 2020 decade with new leadership and a new vision, setting new directions, focusing upbeat programs to attract the young professional, and providing relevant services to Orange businesses. The Chamber will be led by Ted Novicki, Board President. Ted has been a member of the Board of Directors since 2017 and his company, Orange-based Avangrid, parent company of United Illuminating and Southern Connecticut Gas, has been a member of the chamber for many decades.

“In today’s ever changing world, it is more important than ever.to keep in touch with your customers that are located right in your local community. We have seen a tremendous desire for people to utilize local services, buy local products and support their community. That is where an organization like the Orange Chamber comes into play and shines. We connect local business and promote these businesses to their local clientele. It is essential that we turn the current “online-only” business paradigm on its head and look at new and innovative ways to not only promote our local businesses but assist them to grow through the power of networking and promotion. At the Orange Chamber you can enjoy a vibrant online presence and community, while simultaneously offering members amazing opportunities to interact face to face with fellow area businesses all while having the opportunity to shake hands with your next client. The future is bright and with assistance from the Orange Chamber of Commerce it will continue to grow brighter!” said Novicki.

Ted Novicki not only currently lives and works in Orange, he grew up here, having attended Turkey Hill Elementary School. He has an extensive educational background having received his Bachelor of Arts in Government from Connecticut College, studying Information Systems at Columbia University and finally receiving a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Connecticut. In addition to his current role of Manager, Key Accounts at Avangrid, where he has worked for the past 8 years, Ted has held various sales and project management roles at John Hancock, Pfizer Pharmaceuticals, and Metro Business Systems.