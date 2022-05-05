Orange Bicentennial Restaurant & Business Week May 28 to June 10

The Orange Economic Development Corporation together with the Orange Chamber of Commerce are hosting Orange Bicentennial Restaurant and Business Week from May 28th to June 10th. The event is one of many that are scheduled all summer to celebrate the Bicentennial of the Town of Orange!

“We are pleased to work with the town’s Bicentennial Committee to produce this event and encourage the public to support our local restaurants and businesses by taking advantage of their great offers,” says Kathy Charbonneau, Director of the Orange Chamber of Commerce.

Currently, there are 13 food establishments and 12 businesses participating, with more expected. The public can look forward to discounts, pre-fixe menus, special items, etc. during the 14-day timeframe. A list of businesses with their offers are posted on the Orange Economic Development website www.OrangeEDC.com/events_activities. Please check often to obtain the latest information.

“Some of the businesses were really creative with their offers, where they are giving $2.00 off an item to signify 200 years or presenting items for $18.22 to indicate the year 1822,” said Annemarie Sliby, OEDC Executive Director. “And some restaurants are creating food items with orange ingredients,” she continues.

There is no cost to businesses/restaurants that would like to participate, and we have extended the deadline to May 13th. Contact the OEDC at 203-891-1045 prior to May 13th if interested.