Orange Author Releases New Book

Orange resident Jasmine Buynovsky recently published a book called “The Restless Rooster,” available at online at Target, Walmart, Barnes and Noble, and Amazon.

The book is about a rooster named Rudy. He has a dream to fly, knowing roosters can’t fly. All of the farm animals tease Rudy for thinking differently. However, that doesn’t stop Rudy. He attempts to catch flight all night, and fails leaving him tired and sleeping in, which affects the rest of the farm because he doesn’t cock-a-doodle-do in the morning. After many failed attempts, he almost thinks about giving up and believes that all of the animals thought this was a joke. But one night he makes his way up to the top of the farm, and watches the sun go up. He thinks of all of their doubts…but then he starts to believe in his dream and himself. And he jumps off the top of the farm and flies! yelling cock-a-doodle-do! and waking everyone up. All of the animals are shocked that Rudy’s dream actually came true.

Jasmine Buynovsky explains, “I wrote this to help kids see that anything is possible. You just have to believe in your dreams and yourself, even when others don’t.”

She is currently working on a Christmas story.