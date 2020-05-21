Operation Prom Helps High School Seniors With Virtual Prom

Streaming Prom 2020 Nationwide!

The Operation Prom National Network, Inc. is the not-for-profit organization that provides free prom dresses and tuxedos to underprivileged teens. For the past 16 years, the mission has remained the same, to help thousands of students across the U.S. attend their prom at little or no cost. But, now the Class of 2020 faces the reality of prom being canceled due to Covid-19.

Headquartered in New York, the state with the highest virus rates, plus locations in 9 other states, Operation Prom chapters canceled dress and tuxedo giveaways back in March, but remained hopeful that schools would reopen and host proms. As that possibility faded away, the organization started to plan a virtual prom that would allow students from across the country to “Prom at Home”.

“This is a very different kind of event we’re hosting,” says Operation Prom National Network, Inc. Founder and President, Noel D’Allacco. “We have to acknowledge that thousands of students were not able to receive our services, or given the opportunity to purchase a dress or tuxedo, so we are trying to message to students that they can stream our prom at home without all the glitz and glam, that so many teens cannot afford”.

Operation Prom 2020 will be streamed nationwide on Saturday, June 6th from 12pm EST through 11:59pm EST, on a variety of different social media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram Live. There will be a schedule with links of entertainment and performances ranging from fitness to music, on its website www.OperationProm2020.org. Students can also sign up for a chance to win giveaways during the event on June 6th using the hashtag #Prom2020.