Orange Congregational Church Nursery School is now accepting applications for fall 2021. Our nursery school has served the community for more than 55 years, and is open to all faiths. Our school day runs from 9-1, with 3-year olds attending twice a week, and 4-year olds three days. We also offer a five-day program for returning students.

For more information about the school, or to schedule a visit with your child, please email us at occns@yahoo.com.