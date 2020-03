Open House Dates 2020: March 24, April 21, May 5, May 17, and June 16

Everyone is invited to attend our Camp Argo (located inside Camp Cedarcrest). Open House from 6:00-7:00pm (rain or shine). Kids are always welcome!

If you are interested in learning more about camp, meeting some of the counselors, taking a brief tour and asking any questions then please join us! Check out our brand-new website www.campargo.org!