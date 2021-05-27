The Orange Historical Society has an ongoing doll sale at the Academy Building, 605 Orange Center Road, Orange. Come see all the lovely dolls and buy one for that special someone in your life.

The Academy is open Saturdays from 10am – 3pm. For information, visit our website, www.orangehistory.org, call us at 203-795-3106 or email us at orangehistorial@yahoo.com. If you are an Amazon shopper, please consider us as your charity of choice by going to https://smile.amazon.com and naming the Orange Historical Society as the charity you wish to support.