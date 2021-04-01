OHS Receives Merit Award From Preservation Connecticut

The Orange Historical Society wishes to announce the receipt of the prestigious Merit Award from Preservation Connecticut for the restoration of the Bryan-Andrew House. This group was founded in 1975 to help Connecticut save and protect its historical homes and barns. The house has been in restoration since 2001 with the assistance of experts in the field, laymen, OHS members, Bryan-Andrew house staff members, volunteers, donors, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, Juniorettes, the list is long indeed. The house, once owned by 19 families was purchased by the town in 2000. Walking into the home is like walking into history and those of us that work and play there, do just that.

Tours are available anytime by appointment with Covid protocols still in place. Call us at 203 795-3106 and leave a message. We will return your call.