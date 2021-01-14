OCC Reminder of Bike Rules for Racebrook Tract

Orange Conservation Commission (OCC) decided in 2016 to restrict bicycle riding on the trails at the Racebrook Tract from November 1 to May 1 each year. This will allow the unauthorized trails that have sprung up throughout the area to re-establish new growth and return to their natural condition.

As a reminder, Racebrook Tract is currently closed to all bicycle riding. When it re-opens on May 1, 2021, the OCC reminds users that bike riding is only permitted on OCC-designated trails. Unauthorized trails have caused erosion, destroyed sprouting undergrowth, and harmed the overall beauty of this piece of Orange Town Property. It is the hope of the OCC that this closure, along with more thoughtful use of the area in the future, will allow this valuable piece of Open Space to recover.

The OCC ask all users of Racebrook Tract, as well as other Town Open Spaces to continue to be good stewards of these beautiful pieces of land by staying on OCC-designated trails, picking up litter, cleaning up after your dogs, and notifying the OCC of fallen trees or other trail obstructions. Please see us on Facebook –Orange Conservation Commission, leave a voice mail at 203-891-4768 or contact any member of the Commission with your observations or concerns.