Obituary: William T. Musco, Jr.

William T. Musco, Jr., of Orange, died peacefully on August 13th, 2021. Born in New Haven on November 5, 1946 to the late William T. Sr. and Genevieve Musco. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years and best friend Marie Viola Musco; sons Mathew and Mark Musco; grandsons Ethan, Tyler, and Benjamin; granddaughter Nora; brother Paul Musco of West Haven and sister Mary Lynn Musco of Manhattan, New York.

A graduate of Saint Anselm College with a degree in political science and philosophy, he was a longtime member of its alumni association as well as the President’s Society. Billy began his political career at age 17, his first endeavor was assisting on the 1964 New Hampshire campaign for Presidential hopeful Barry Goldwater. He then worked for candidate Richard Nixon in 1968, as well as each subsequent republican Presidential campaign until his death. He served nearly 30 years in an executive management capacity for General Accident Insurance Company, retiring in 1999.

Long considered a clever Republican operative who could “heat the room” with his acerbic political wit, he will remain long remembered for his razor-sharp and sometimes caustic expressions, particularly as add-ons to phrases belonging to political lexicon. One who defined politics as a “contact sport”, one particular story remains within the minds of his peers. Once asked by an overtly intense reporter as to the exaggeration(s) of his opponent’s record in campaign literature, he stated, “Well, we ain’t writtin’ scripture.” Summing up said campaigns, he maintained, “they are not about disseminating truth; rather, they are about winning.”

Billy held a particular passion for poetry, a deep and enduring love of the written word, amassing a personal library of nearly 1,000 volumes, including biographies of individual poets as well as former American Presidents.

A dedicated citizen of Orange, Billy held various titles within community outreach. He was a member of the Orange Board of Selectmen and Town Ethics Committee. Additionally, he served as Chairman of the Orange Republican Town Committee, President of the Orange Soccer Association, Treasurer of the Racebrook School PTA, a Minister of the Eucharist at Holy Infant Church, an Assistant Boy Scout Leader, and a Justice of the Peace.

Services were currently private and interment will be announced at a future date. Donations may be made to the Town of Orange Volunteer Fire Department as well as the Ronald McDonald House of New Haven.