Obituary: William J. McDonough

William J. McDonough, 85, of Orange, beloved husband of Joanne (Alpers) McDonough, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2022. Born on December 16, 1936 in Erie, PA, he was the son of the late William J. and Bessie Mary (Reid) McDonough.

In addition to his beloved wife, Bill is survived by his children, William J. (Tammy) McDonough, Jr. and Michael McDonough; his grandchildren, Dakota, Tristan, Keegan, and Saige; his nieces, Emily Schuffstall, and Amy Nuremberg. He was predeceased by his sisters Dorothy and Helen.

All services will be private at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of choice. The family is being cared for by the staff of Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad Street, Milford, CT. To leave online condolences, please visit www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.