Obituary: Vera Gaetano

Vera Gaetano, 59, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2021 at home in Orange, CT, surrounded by her loving family. Vera was born in 1961 in Batavia, NY, the daughter of Josyp and Alice Schelemanow. She grew up in Bergen along with brothers George and Tom Schelemanow. Vera was a 1979 graduate of Byron Bergen High School, before enlisting in the US Navy at the age of 17.

She became a Hospital Corpsman and had a distinguished career, retiring as a Chief Petty Officer. She and her husband Glenn met on the USS Puget Sound in Gaeta, Italy. Vera and Glenn lived in Burlington, VT for 15 years, where children Tyler (Allie) and Emily (Mason) were born. Vera graduated from the University of Vermont and became a teacher before the family relocated to CT. In CT, Vera taught at Foran HS, Law HS (Milford) and Shelton HS. Vera found her second calling at the VA Hospital in West Haven, CT, where she had the good fortune to work for Dr. Cindy Brandt and be part of the research department, helping fellow veterans on a daily basis. Vera was a talented gardener, craftswoman, and engineer who could fix anything. She loved her many cats and dogs who brought immense joy to her life. Vera will be remembered for her desire to assist people.

She was diagnosed with ALS and fought vigorously to the end. The family would like to thank Dr. Patwa and the ALS Team at the VA Hospital for their love and care.

There will be a private service and Adzima Funeral Home (Derby) will handle arrangements. Memorial contributions are requested to ALS Association, CT Chapter: 4 Oxford Road – Unit E4 – Milford, CT 06460 or webct.alsa.org.