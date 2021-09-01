Obituary: Timothy John Edward Paquette

Timothy John Edward Paquette, 32, of Orange, beloved husband of Chelsea Hinchey, passed away at his home on June 27, 2021. Born on April 27, 1989 in Stoneham, MA, he was the son of Leo “Rick” and Elizabeth (Sweeney) Paquette.

Tim was a 2007 graduate of Malden Catholic High School where he was honored with the Xaverian Award and was a Catholic Conference all-star in lacrosse and swimming. Tim went on to graduate Cum Laude from the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2011 as an economics major and member of the track and field team, where he met his wife. After graduation, Tim worked in finance in various settings including State Street Bank and Partners Healthcare, eventually landing his dream job at This Old House, a television show he watched from childhood. Tim and Chelsea were married in May 2017 on Cape Cod and welcomed their son, Declan, in August 2020.

Tim’s favorite adventure was any time spent with his number one person, his baby son. Tim most loved spending time with family and friends. Tim enjoyed summers on Cape Cod and on Newfound Lake, waterskiing and fishing. Tim was a world traveler, from ziplining in Hawaii to celebrating in the pubs of Ireland. Tim was an accomplished photographer with work displayed in magazines and on websites. Tim was a talented woodworker, designing and creating much of the furniture in his own home. Playing guitar and playing drum in the Bunker Hill Pipe band were favorite past times. Tim was an avid fan of all Boston sports teams.

In addition to his loving spouse and parents, Tim is survived by his cherished son Declan, his maternal grandmother, Shirley Sweeney and paternal grandmother, Lillian Paquette. Tim is also survived by his brother, James Paquette and his wife Claire of Larkspur, CA and his sister Eileen Jack and her husband Daniel of Belfast, Ireland. Tim is survived by his sister-in-law, Jenna Woodford and her husband Jason of Orange, CT and mother and father-in-law, Janet and Stephen Hinchey of Orange, CT. Tim was blessed with his nieces and nephews, Isla, Bruce, Piper and Cairbre. In addition, Tim is survived by many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Timothy is predeceased by his adored grandfather Donald Sweeney and grandfather Leo J Paquette.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on July 6, 2021 at Holy Infant Church, 450 Racebrook Road, Orange, CT. Interment followed at Orange Center Cemetery, Orange Center Road, Orange, CT. Arrangements were in the capable hands of the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad Street, Milford, CT. Memorial contributions may be made to the Healey Center for ALS (https://www.massgeneral.org/neurology/als) or Compassionate Care ALS (https://ccals.org/). To leave online condolences, please visit www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.