Obituary: Thomas M. Laugeni

Thomas Michael Laugeni, 57, of Orange, CT died Sunday, November 13th unexpectedly at his residence in Hutchinson Island, FL. He is survived by his former wife, Sue Laugeni, and their children Tj, Jordan, and Amanda Laugeni. Brother of Greg and Carolyn (Bunny) Laugeni. Loving uncle to Tori, Eric, Stephanie, and Tara Laugeni, and Jesse, David Jr., and Jake DeMattia. Tom was born in New Haven on June 20th, 1965, to the late Thomas G. Laugeni and Joyce Gattilia Laugeni. As the President of his fraternity, Theta Chi, Tom graduated the University of Tampa in 1988 with a Degree in Business and Marketing. He had a successful 25-year career as a co-owner of A. Laugeni & Sons Inc. Tom considered raising his kids into adulthood his proudest achievement. Along with instilling important values into his parenting, he shared his passions for cooking, watching sports, and laughing for the sake of laughing with them.

Tom’s family and friends know him as someone that lights up every room that he walks into. With that, his family is requesting that everyone please use the link below to share memories of Tom via video, image, text, or a combination of both (the crazier the better!)

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, January 14, 2023 in Saint Anthony Church, 70 Washington Avemue, New Haven, CT at 10:00am. Following the mass Tom will be laid to rest in St. Lawrence Cemetery, 280 Derby Avenue, West Haven, CT. In lieu of flowers, the Laugeni family asks that you please make donations to Sylvester Cancer Center using this website link: https://development.miami.edu/page.aspx?pid=749.

