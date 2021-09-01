Obituary: Thomas F. Torello

Thomas Francis Torello, the loving husband of Elinor Scannell Torello and the son of the late Raymond and Louise (Graham) Torello, passed peacefully into eternal rest on July, 3, 2021. Tom and Elly celebrated 54 years of marriage, love and living life to fullest.

A lifelong resident of CT, Tom was born on June 24, 1941, grew up in West Haven and raised his family in Orange. Tom graduated from Notre Dame High School in West Haven and then Lehigh University. He also earned a master’s degree in business administration from the University of New Haven. Tom owned Southern Connecticut Warehouse in West Haven for 31 years. He also assumed ownership of his family business, Torello Auto Parts in West Haven which was started by his grandfather, Frank Torello.

Tom cherished his time with family and friends especially when skiing, running and enjoying their beach house in Milford. Tom was a proud finisher of the New York City Marathon and for many years trained hard for the New Haven 20 miler. Always willing to lend a hand, Tom could repair almost anything. Tom was most proud of his efforts to rebuild and restore the beach house with his beloved nephew, John Benett. He especially enjoyed restoring and driving vintage British sports cars and was active in the Porche Club. An avid reader, he loved WWII history and building period model airplanes. Tom loved telling stories to his family and many loyal friends.

A faithful parishioner at Holy Infant Church in Orange and St. Mary’s in Milford, Tom celebrated his Italian and Irish heritage. His service to his community included being an active member of the Knights of Columbus and the Rotary, which awarded him the Paul Harris Fellowship. He also was president of the Paugusett Pool and Tennis Club.

Tom is survived by his loving daughter Kathryn (Andy) Torello-Korpi of Utah, granddaughter Grace Marie Korpi, grandson Theodore Ray Torello (Colorado) and Teddy’s mother, Erin Will Torello. He is also survived by his sister Anne (Alan) Benett (Connecticut) as well as 6 sisters-in law, 5 brothers-in-law, 12 nieces and nephews, and their families, who all loved spending time with Tom. Tom was predeceased by his son, Michael Francis Torello.

Funeral arrangements were in the capable hands of the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad Street, Milford, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on July 8, 2021 at Holy infant Church, 450 Racebrook Road, Orange, CT. Burial followed.

If you would like to make a donation in memory of Tom, please consider a donation to Community Soup Kitchen in New Haven at https://www.csknewhaven.org/donate. To leave online condolences, please visit www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.