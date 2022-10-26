Obituary: Scott Ebert

On June 25,2022, R. Scott Ebert passed away from a chronic illness at home in Rocklin, CA. He was born in New Haven, CT on July 4,1969 and grew up in East Haven. During his high school years, he was on the track team. He graduated seventh in his class from East Haven High School in June 1987. He had been inducted into the National Honor Society and received the Scholar Athlete Award at graduation. He had joined the Civil Air Patrol while in high school. In September, he went to Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Florida. After college, he worked at several jobs, living at our home.

In 1998, he was offered a job in California. There he started his own business-teaching motorcycle riding and safety.

He enjoyed renovating his home with new floors, including in his garage. He enjoyed working on cars, even replacing the engine of a car we had inherited. He did a lot of work on his cars and motorcycles; he had a show car that he refurbished and entered into contests, winning best of show five years in a row. He also enjoyed building LEGO models and displayed them in his house.

He enjoyed gardening, growing lime trees and ghost peppers using them in cooking which he loved. Another hobby was bowling in which his average was in the 180s and his highest game was 298. He was captain of his team and looked forward to bowling nights.

He leaves behind his sons, Zachary (Samantha) Sorrentino of Lee, MA, Jordan and Justin Ebert of Myrtle Beach, SC, granddaughter Addilynn Sorrentino of Lee, MA, parents Ray and Harriet Ebert of Orange, CT, sister Debbi (Gio) Giordano of East Haven, CT, nephew Travis of East Haven, CT, and aunt Nancy (Allen) Jennings of Alexandria, VA. He was predeceased by nephew, Lucas Giordano of East Haven, CT.