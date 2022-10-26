Obituary: Rosemary C. Courtney

Rosemary C. Courtney, of Orange, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 26, 2022. Born on July 11, 1933 in New London, CT she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Mary (Garagliano) DiMaggio. She graduated from the University of Connecticut with a BS in Nursing in 1956. Following graduation, she moved to New York City where she worked as a pediatric nurse. Rosemary returned to Connecticut where she met her beloved husband, John A. Courtney. She continued her career for many years at Yale New Haven Hospital in nursing and planning. She was a member of the American Nurses’ Association, the Connecticut Nurses’ Association, the UConn Alumni Association and the Dante Alighieri Society of New London.

Rosemary resided in Orange for over 50 years where she was active in Holy Infant Church. She enjoyed travel, going to the beach, gardening, playing bridge, golf and, most of all, time with family and friends.

She is survived by her four children, Susan Vitale (Joseph) of Arlington, MA, Jacqueline Moll (Gary) of Skillman, NJ, John T. Courtney (Maria) of Woodbridge, CT and Carolyn Norton (Kevin) of Harwinton, CT; and 8 grandchildren, Christina Moll Lagarto (Matthew), Jennifer Moll, Camille and Kate Vitale, Cameron and Colby Norton, and Kaitlyn and John E. Courtney.

She was predeceased by her husband, John A. Courtney, sister, Gellestrina DiMaggio and brother, John T. DiMaggio.

Funeral arrangements were in the capable hands of the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad Street, Milford, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated October 14th at Holy Infant Church, Racebrook Road, Orange. Interment followed in St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven. Memorial donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation. To leave online condolences, please visit www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.