Obituary: Robert P. Benco

Robert Paul Benco, age 81, of Orange, peacefully entered into rest at his home on Sunday, January 9, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He is the beloved husband of 60 years to Jean (Edson) Benco. Bob was born in Ansonia on February 6, 1940, son of the late Paul and Anna (Samojedny) Benco. He and his family have lived in Orange for the past 50 years. Bob and his brother John opened Lifetouch National School Studios in Derby, and he worked there for thirty years retiring in 1995. Prior to Lifetouch National School Studios, Bob and John had a little soda fountain/luncheonette called “Benco’s” in East Derby. He and his wife loved spending the winters at their second home in New Smyrna Beach, FL, and enjoyed time on Cape Cod since they were teenagers. Bob was a member of Paugassett Hook and Ladder in Derby and the Coast Guard Auxiliary in Stratford. He loved boats, cars, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and could fix anything.

He is the beloved father of Debbie Benco and Donna (Benco) Chervenak and her husband John, and the proud grandfather of Bobby Benco (fiancée Lauren Raucci), Carly Chervenak, Tommy Garcia, Mikey Chervenak, Jessica Clemmenson (husband Donnie), and Alex Chervenak. He is also survived by his sister, Evelyn Boyd. Bob was predeceased by his brother John Benco. The tribute video and service can be viewed at www.adzimafh.com. Memorial contributions are requested to the Paugassett Hook and Ladder Company #4, 57 Derby Avenue, Derby, CT 06418 in his memory. Online condolences can be offered to the family at www.adzimafh.com.