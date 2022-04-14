Obituary: Robert J. McKay

Robert James McKay PE, of Orange, beloved husband of Bettyejane Esposito McKay, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2022. Born on August 29, 1923 in Tillicoultry, Scotland, he was the son of the late David and Millicent (Geary) McKay.

Mr. McKay was attached to an Elite Army Engineering Training Program. He served as a Corporal in the Army 104th Infantry, 103rd Combat Army Corp of Engineers. He landed in France prior to the invasion of Normandy, clearing the way for the troops. He made his way through Belgium and Luxembourg into Germany where he liberated a concentration camp.

Upon returning from WWII, he finished his education at night while working for a firm in the Financial District of New York. Mr. McKay finished his degree in Mechanical and Electrical Engineering from NYU and Princeton.

He contracted with Pan-American Airlines as an Engineer doing their Hotels in European and Middle Eastern countries in the cities where the airline flew. In 1967, Robert and Mary McKay moved their family from Seaford, Long Island to Orange Connecticut. A year later, he started his own firm, Mechanical Associates and worked until receiving his last 1099 from the Town of Orange when he was 91 years old. By the end of his career, Mr. McKay had traveled to every continent and over 52 countries doing the work he loved. In his spare time, Mr. McKay loved the game of golf, but his number one interest was the theater. He enjoyed Broadway or local productions and was a proud member of the Orange Players for 45 years. He also played for the farm team of the New York Giants.

In addition to his wife, Robert is survived by his children, Douglas (Roxane) McKay, and Donna McKay (John Bird) O’Connor; step-daughter, Cindy Breen; grandchildren, Sheehan, Kyle, Adam, Alexander; step-grandchildren, Cathy, Sheri, Brian, and Samantha; great-grandchild Kennedy O’Connor; nieces Maureen, Colleen, Teashe, and Kathleen, nephew Thomas, and extended family members. Robert was predeceased by his wife, Mary Sheehan McKay; his son Dennis McKay; his brother, David McKay; and his step-son-in-law, Donald Breen.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on March 14, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Holy Infant Church, Orange, CT. Military Honors followed immediately after the church service. Interment was private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Veterans Connecticut Fallen Hero’s foundation @ www.ctfallenheroes.org/donate.html. To leave online condolences, please visit www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.