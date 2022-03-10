Obituary: Robert A. Lanzi, MD

Robert Anthony Lanzi, 85, of Orange, widower of his beloved Sally, passed away on March 4, 2022 after a brief illness. Born on May 1, 1936 in Derby, he was the son of Anthony and Anna (Novelli) Lanzi.

Bob graduated from Harvard College in 1957, received his MD at Temple University Medical School, and finished his medical training in internal medicine and allergy at the University of Michigan. He then served in the US Army at Fort Lewis, Tacoma, WA, before moving with his young family to Orange in 1969.

He was well known for his decades long allergy practice in Orange, and as a teacher by nature, was also an adjunct professor in allergy at Yale Medical School. Always enthusiastic and engaged with the natural world, Bob was a photographer, fly fisherman, botanist and a dedicated volunteer at Yale’s Peabody Museum. He loved languages, travel and music. Played piano and saxophone, and told fun stories about his time in the Harvard Band. His friends and family will remember him most having shared wonderful meals together.

He is survived by his sister Barbara (Lanzi) Lynch, Harpswell, ME, son Richard Lanzi, Durango, CO and daughter Elizabeth Lanzi, Orange, CT.

Donations in Bob’s memory can be made to Saint Thomas More, Saint Thomas More Chapel & Center at Yale University, 268 Park Street, New Haven, CT 06511 and to the Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History, PO Box 20118, New Haven CT 06520.

There will be a viewing to remember Bob at the St. Thomas Moore Chapel, 268 Park St., New Haven, on Friday, March 11, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a Mass of Celebration to follow at 11:00 a.m. at the chapel. Burial will take place at Orange Center Cemetery, Orange Center Road, Orange. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.