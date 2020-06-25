Obituary: Robert A. Hedman

Robert Algot Hedman, 72, of Orange, CT, beloved husband of 48 years to Maryanne Hedman, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Born on January 13, 1948 in Bridgeport, CT, he was the son of the late Algot and Emma Carlson Hedman.

Bob spent over 50 years in the commercial construction industry from designer to owner of a consulting firm. Most recently he was assisting the City of Bridgeport as owner’s representative for Bridgeport Public Schools. Bob, with Maryanne, raised their family in Orange; he served as president of Orange Little League and coach; and was involved for many years with Orange Soccer Association as referee and coaching recreational to premier teams. Bob had a passion for UCONN Women’s Basketball, politics, and world history. He served in the Army Reserves and had a great love for his country.

His most memorable and precious times were those spent visiting with his grandchildren in GA.

He will be deeply missed from our family celebrations which he treasured; never to be the same without him. Bob had a devotion to our Lord Jesus Christ who he has now joined.

Bob beamed with pride watching his children grow into loving, respectful, faithful adults; who he left too soon: Cyndi Brantley (Clayton) of GA, Robert V. Hedman (Anna) of Shelton, and Erik Hedman of Trumbull, his adoring grandchildren Fowler, Larsen, and Carlsen Brantley all of GA, sister Carol Vecchiarelli of Shelton, and extended family.

Interment will be private. A celebration of Bob’s life will be held during a safer time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.