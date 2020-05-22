Obituary: Richard Treat Wright

Richard Treat Wright passed away peacefully on April 19, 2020, just shy of his 90th birthday. He was a lifelong resident of Orange, CT. He will be greatly missed by his loving family. Around town he will be remembered for his life guarding at Camp Cedarcrest and the town pool, for the many hikes that he led, his involvement with the history of Orange, and his concern for open space.

Richard, or as he was known to many, Unkie, could always be described as a “gentle” man; a person who could draw anyone, young or old, into a conversation where he would share his knowledge of many different areas. His skills were developed in whatever he focused on from horseback riding, skating, ballroom dancing to gardening. He easily shared his love of activities with others, providing instruction and encouragement. Whether you were family or friend, his time with you was well spent, leaving lasting memories.

Richard leaves behind a brother, Stanley B Wright, Jr. of Newtown, PA; five nieces and a nephew; Judy Williams, Becky Daymon, Melissa Slater, Martha Wright, Vic Wright, and Tom Wright; seven grand nieces and nephews, and eight great, great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his oldest brother, Thomas Mead Wright, and his niece, Barbara Adams.

There will be a private graveside service in the future. In his memory, we would like to suggest donating to the CT Food Bank where Unkie was a devoted volunteer or taking a walk and enjoying being surrounded by nature.