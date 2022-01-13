Obituary: Richard Dowin

Richard “Dick” Dowin, 92, of Milford, passed away on December 24, 2021. Born on February 17, 1929 in Pontiac, MI, he was the son of the late Edwin and Hannah (Andersen) Dowin.

Dick was a graduate of Roger Ludlow High School in Fairfield, CT, and the University of Bridgeport. He served in the US Navy from 1952 to 1954. Dick was an avid fan of University of Michigan Football and UCONN Women’s Basketball.

Dick is survived by his children, Richard (Janice) Dowin, Linda (Doug) McAward, and Thomas Dowin; his grandchildren, Christopher (Angela) Dowin and Danielle (Ricky) Pelland; his great grandchildren, Penelope and Brady; and his sister, Frances DuFraine. Dick was predeceased by his grandson, Nicholas Ciriello and by his sisters, Adrian Castro and Norma Stiles.

Dick lived an amazing life and his generosity knew no bounds. He dedicated his entire existence to family, politics and countless charities. His volunteer endeavors began well over 60 years ago. They included, but were not limited to, coaching Little League Baseball while also serving as President of the Milford chapter. Dick was a member of the Milford Senior Center Board of Directors, Liaison to the Council on Aging and the State Municipal Agent for the Elderly, representing Milford.

His years of service as Chairman of the Devon Lions Program, providing eye exams and glasses for low-income Milford children; Co-Chairman of the CT Lions Eye Health Program; and Co-Chairman of the Devon Lions Annual Christmas Party for Milford’s special children earned him the prestigious Melvin Jones Fellow Award. In addition, the United Way acknowledged Dick’s efforts as Division Chairman when they honored him with their Gold Award.

Dick served as chairman and was a member of both the Milford Republican Town Committee and State Central Committee where he worked tirelessly for decades. He served as administrative assistant to both Milford Mayors Povinelli and Lisman and East Haven Mayor Bob Norman. Dick was instrumental in converting buildings and sidewalks in Milford for wheelchair accessibility long before the American with Disabilities Act of 1990 mandates, which resulted in him receiving an award from the Disability Rights Foundation. He also implemented Cell Phones for the SAFE Seniors Program, which provides free cell phones for seniors and organizations for battered and abused women.

In 2012, the Junior Women’s Club of Milford honored Dick with their Living Treasure Award for his life-long service to the community.

Dick Dowin will be sorely missed and remembered for his unwavering commitment to family, friends and anyone in need.

Graveside Service with Military Honors was celebrated on January 4, 2022 at King’s Highway Cemetery, 271 Cherry Street, Milford, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Devon Lion’s Club, 554 Merwin Avenue, Milford, CT 06460 or a charity of your choice. To leave online condolences, please visit www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.