Obituary: Raymond R. O’Connor

Raymond R. O’Connor, of 674 Lambert Road, Orange, CT died on December 29, 2020. He was the husband of Diana W. O’Connor. Ray was born in New Haven on February 24, 1933, the son of the late John P. O’Connor and Hannah Leahy O’Connor.

He lived in Orange for the past 50 years. Prior to his retirement, Ray was a Vice President of the Empire Insurance Group and its Director of Internal Audit. Previously he had his own accounting practice and had been Director of Special Audits at the Olin Corporation. He was a life member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and Connecticut Association of Public Accountants. Ray graduated from the University of Connecticut in 1960, after serving four years in the United States Air Force. Ray served for several years as Chairman of the Orange Water Pollution Control Authority and during the construction phase of sewers of the Post Road. Ray was a member of the University of Connecticut Alumni Association and a parishioner of Holy Infant Church.

Besides his wife Diana, he leaves a daughter, Patricia Ann O’Connor (Huston Dawson) of Brooklyn Heights, New York and twin granddaughters, Riley and Hallie, a sister Mary O’Connor (Peter) Mongillo of Cheshire, and sisters-in-law, Gwen O’Connor of North Branford, CT, Barbara O’Connor of Grasonville, MD, Agnes O’Connor of Omaha, NE and Dr. Barbara A. Cummings of Henderson, NV as well as twenty-one nieces and nephews. Ray was predeceased by brothers Captain John E. (Dorcas) O’Connor of Wakefield, RI, Captain Joseph (Agnes) O’Connor of Old Lyme, CT, Robert F. (Barbara) O’Connor of Grasonville, MD and Harold (Gwen) O’Connor of North Branford, CT.

Arrangements were handled by Keenan Funeral Home, 238 Elm Street, West Haven, CT on Sunday, January 3, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial as celebrated on Monday, January 4, 2021 at Holy Infant Church, 450 Racebrook Road, Orange, CT. Interment followed at Orange Center Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ray’s name can be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, Donation Processing, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD, 21741-5014, https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate.

