Obituary: Paulette Marcus

Paulette Marcus died peacefully in hospice on February 11th, 2022. She was born in Miami, FL on July 28, 1962. She was the daughter of the late Donna and the late Harvey Gardy. She was predeceased by her sons, Matthew and Ryan Marcus.

Paulette is survived by her husband, Brad, and their daughters Rachel and Madison.

She graduated from Tulane University and moved to New York City to work in the fashion industry. While there, she met her future husband, Brad, while working a 2nd job in a video store.

Paulette received her master’s degree in Counseling Psychology from Brooklyn College and worked for DOMUS Foundation in Stamford, heading its juvenile justice program for troubled teens.

After giving birth to Rachel, Paulette began working as a guidance counselor at Wooster Middle School in Stratford, where she thrived for more than 10 years. She was then transferred to Flood Middle School as the lead guidance counselor, where she worked until 2012.

Paulette then worked as a parenting coach for a Department of Children and Families’ consulting agency, working to unify parents and children. She continued in various capacities even after her cancer diagnosis in 2017.

She loved children and animals, as well as giving back to her community. She was a room parent, Girl Scout leader and had the original idea for Orange’s Trunk or Treat Family Halloween event, which continues to this day.

Raising her daughters to be strong, independent women was Paulette’s proudest achievement and Maddie and Rachel are the epitome of their mother’s hard work.