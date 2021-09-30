Obituary: Patricia T. (Tracy) Zeoli

Patricia Tracy Zeoli, 91, of Orange, beloved wife of the late Francis A. Zeoli, passed away peacefully at home on September 8, 2021. Born on March 28, 1930 in Derby, CT, she was the daughter of the late Michael Vincent and Louise (McEnerney) Tracy.

Pat grew up in Derby, CT and always spoke so fondly of the good times she had and what downtown Derby was like with all the stores along Main Street. She held many memories of good friends from her Valley days and many that she stayed in contact with during her lifetime.

Pat attended St Mary’s High School in New Haven and the Larson College, Quinnipiac and then trained at New England Deaconist in Boston.

Pat worked in the laboratory at Griffin Hospital where she met her future husband, Frank. They were then encouraged to open Zeoli Medical Laboratory which they operated for over 50 years.

Pat loved being involved in the town and in activities in the schools. She served on and was Chair of the Orange Board of Health, loved local politics and any event or bake sale that was in need. Pat always had the interests of her family front and center and there was always room for another person at the dinner table.

Patricia is survived by her children, Michael T. (Ewa) Zeoli, James M. Zeoli, and Melissa L. Zeoli; her sister, Barbara (George) Santa; her caregiver, Pauline Jackson; many nieces, nephews, and extended family; and by her black lab, Ben.

All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Griffin Hospital Development Fund, 130 Division St., Derby, CT 06418.