Obituary: Patricia C. Connolly

Patricia C. Connolly, known in the family as Tease or Teeces, died peacefully in the comfort of her home on February 7th, 2022. She was born in Port Chester, New York, on March 14th, 1943. She was the daughter of the late Helen and John Zachar. She was predeceased by her brother, John Zachar, and her sister, Rita Bella.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph, and their son Sean and his partner Dawn Keiper. She is also survived by their son Erin and his wife Mary Ann and their son, the light of Pat’s life, Brian. She never missed one of his basketball games at Saint Mary School and enjoyed volunteering for lunch at the school’s cafeteria. She is also survived by her nephews, Daniel and Jeffery Bella, and her nieces Adrienne Capirchio and Cynthia Brock.

She graduated from Greenwich High School and the Greenwich Hospital School of Nursing in 1964. She worked at Greenwich Hospital as a floor nurse and as an assistant head nurse. While there, she met her future husband, Joe, who was working as an orderly during a summer vacation. She then worked at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, DC. True to her nature, the day after the 1968 riots in DC with the city burning and with troops in the streets, she hopped into her VW beetle and drove to work as if it was just another day.

She later worked at Milford Hospital as a bedside nurse. She then worked at the old Saint Raphael’s Hospital. She ended her nursing career as the Clinical Risk Manager at John Dempsey Hospital/UConn. She was certified as a Gerontological Nurse and as a professional in Health Risk Management. She was honored by her professional organization, the Connecticut Society for Healthcare Risk Management, for her long service to their chapter.

She was a Navy wife. Erin was born when Joe was overseas. Sean was just a baby at the time. Joe’s commanding officer offered to bring him home but she felt that he should do his job and she would do hers.

She was athletic. She enjoyed skiing and she earned trophies in bowling and racquetball. She had fun playing golf with her girlfriends at Myrtle Beach. She enjoyed watching the Mets at Port Saint Lucie and having good times in Massachusetts. She traveled in Europe. Ireland was her favorite. She was an expert in telling the different Irish whiskies apart. She never turned down a martini or a cosmopolitan. She enjoyed knitting and ceramics back in the day. Her ceramic Halloween pumpkin has stood the test of time. She always made the holidays so special with beautiful decorations and amazing meals. She was very patriotic and was an avid supporter of our veterans.

She served on the Board of Directors of the Orange VNA. She was an early and active member of the Town of Orange Community Emergency Response Team and was a certified ham radio operator.

The family would like to thank Dr. Frank Mongillo, her caregiver Jenneta Cross, Vitas Hospice, and the Orange Visiting Nurse Association. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Orange VNA, 605 Orange Center Road, Orange CT, 06477.

Friends and family are invited to pay their respects on Thursday, May 12, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad Street, Milford, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Holy Infant Church, 450 Racebook Road, Orange, CT. Burial will take place at a future date. To leave online condolences, please visit www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.