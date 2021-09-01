Obituary: Nicole Vitagliano

Nicole Vitagliano, age 36, of Orange, passed away on August 14, 2021 after a courageous battle. Born and raised in New Hampshire, Nicole cherished her relationship with friends and family who continue to be located within the state. Predeceased by her parents Harry (Sr.) and Joyce McKinnon (nee Pray) as well as her sister Kristi McKinnon, Nicole is survived by her loving husband Erik; most adored children Ella Elizabeth, age 18 months and Noah Harry, age four; brother Harry (Juliet) McKinnon, Jr.; sisters Kelly McKinnon, Beverly (Peter) Dubiel, Donna (Timothy) Hajjar, and Rebekah (Jeffrey) Bourdeau.

Nicole’s greatest passion was that of being a mother to her children, although she was also earnestly committed to the wellbeing and betterment for ALL children. Earning her Juris Doctor degree, Nicole practiced law for the State of Connecticut Department of Children and Families, further illustrating that steadfast devotion.

Nicole is best remembered as a most genuine and authentic individual- her selflessness was absolute, she was always available as a sounding board and for supportive advice; although having a reputation for her “non-filter” counsel, she respectfully delivered the honest truth in any situation. Long considered the ‘glue’ that held friendships and relationships together, Nicole placed great emphasis on those in her life, the little things were what mattered. She has been and will continue to be regarded as the quintessential best friend every person should have in their life. A sense of honor is felt among those that were able to share in Nicole’s spirit and friendship. Her husband Erik, children Ella Elizabeth and Noah Harry are what Nicole lived for, for whom she was most devoted, and they will always remain her beacon of joy. The bar for motherhood was set to the top rung for Nicole; therefore it comes as no surprise that those who knew her deemed her a fantastic mother! A non-believer of cutting corners and/or quitting, she was a fighter through-and-through.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Bernadette Church, 385 Townsend Avenue, New Haven on August 18th. Entombment immediately followed at All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. Arrangements were entrusted to West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Vitagliano children’s education fund by visiting their GoFundMe page. To leave an online condolence, please visit www. westhavenfuneral.com.