Obituary: Nancy Sue Schpero

Nancy Sue Schpero, of Orange, CT, passed away peacefully on June 21, 2021 in the company of her family after an extraordinarily brave fight with cancer. She was the beloved wife of Warren Chapman and daughter to Edith Schpero and the late Morton Schpero. Nancy was the loving mother of David (Megan) Chapman, Paul Chapman, Martha Chapman, and James Chapman. She was a proud Mimi (grandmother) to Maya Chapman and Luke Chapman.

Nancy is survived by 4 siblings: Dr. Mark (Lynne) Schpero, Dr. Jeffrey (Molly) Schpero, Davida (Steven) Pepe, and Amy (Michael) Greenberg, along with many cherished nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Ann (Burton) Kaplan.

Born in Derby, Connecticut on June 10, 1953, Nancy graduated from Amity Regional High School and then attended George Washington University earning a BA and MA in Early Childhood Education. After raising her family, she spent many years as an instructional aide at Race Brook School in Orange.

Nancy’s husband and children meant the world to her, but her generosity and kindness transcended her family to friends, acquaintances, even people she just had met. Always putting everyone before herself, Nancy was passionate about helping people in any way she could, especially during their times of need. She was always on the move, whether it was running with friends, taking care of household errands, babysitting for many children or mentoring BBYO teenagers. She loved seeing her grandchildren who absolutely adored her and loved the trips to the National Zoo in Washington D.C. every time she visited. All the while she captured just about every moment with her ever-present camera. She will be missed by countless individuals as she touched so many people in so many different ways and was always the brightest light.

Funeral Services were held at Congregation Or Shalom, 205 Grassy Hill Road, Orange. Private Interment followed. Donations can be made in her name to The Orange Foundation, P.O. Box 729, Orange, CT 06477-0729, BBYO Connecticut Valley, 350 Amity Road, Woodbridge, CT 06525 or Lung Cancer Research Foundation at lungcancerresearchfoundation.org. Funeral Arrangements were in care of Robert E. Shure Funeral Home, New Haven, www.shurefuneralhome.com.