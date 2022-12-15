Obituary: Nancy Musante

Nancy Musante, 60, of Orange, beloved wife of the late Matthew Musante, passed away on November 13, 2022. Born on August 4, 1962 in Derby, CT, she was the daughter of Geraldine (Holmes) Milazzo and the late Nicholas Milazzo.

A graduate of Academy of Our Lady of Mercy, Nancy was a hairdresser before staying home to raise her children. She delighted in crafts, gardening and swimming, and enjoyed going to the movies. She was a member of the Elks Club, and worked at Big Y in Shelton.

Nancy is survived by her children, Nicholas, Michael, and Melissa; her siblings, Joanne (Robert) D’Angelo, Carolyn (Stephen) Murphy, Diane (Blake) Marriner, Patty (Richard) Goldfeder, Janet (Dewey) Forbes, and Maryanne (John) Lippard; her many nieces and nephews; her two dogs, Lyla and Brady; and her cat, Nibbles.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on November 19, 2022 at Holy Infant Church, 400 Racebrook Road, Orange, CT. Interment followed at Orange Center Cemetery, Orange Center Road, Orange, CT. Arrangements were in the capable hands of the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad Street, Milford, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a humane society of choice or Melissa’s college fund. To leave online condolences, please visit www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.