Obituary: Marilyn R. Stern

Marilyn R. Stern, of Orange, CT, and for 50 years prior to that from Wantagh, NY, died in the comfort of her home on March 16, 2022. Her husband Ralph Stern and their children were at her side. Marilyn and Ralph were together for 66 years. She was born in New York City, on May 1, 1938. Marilyn is survived by her daughter Donna, son Robert, daughter-in-law Amparo, and grandson Shane. She is also survived by her brother Josh Brand, and sister Ruth Eisenberg. Her brother, Sol Brand, passed away in September 2021.

Marilyn graduated from City College in NYC, went on to get her Master’s Degree from CW Post – Palmer School of Library & Information Science, and then was certified as a Medical Librarian. She was the Library Director at the Chiropractic College on Long Island until the college moved to Seneca Falls, NY. For the next 24 years, she ran Technical Services for the United States Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, NY, until her retirement in 2016.

After her retirement, Marilyn and Ralph moved to Fieldstone Village in Orange, CT, where they made new friends and became active in many community activities. Marilyn continued with her passion for reading, playing bridge, and was part of several book discussion groups along with her husband.

For over 40 years, summer weekends were spent at their home in the Berkshires, where they entertained friends and enjoyed live performances of theatre and music.

Marilyn’s untimely death was brought on by a serious fall outside of a Yale New Haven Hospital outpatient facility on December 22, 2021. As a result of the fall, she lost vision in one eye, and sustained brain trauma that ultimately proved fatal.

Marilyn will be remembered for her independent spirit, kindness and compassion, attention to detail, enjoyment of craft fairs along with the personal relationships built with the artists, and most of all – devotion to her family.

No funeral or memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a favorite charity.

