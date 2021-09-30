Obituary: Marilyn Cohen

Marilyn Cohen passed away peacefully at home on September 13, 2021, at the age of 90. She was born in Patterson, NJ to Samuel and Ruth Goodman, and grew up in Miami Beach, Florida. She attended Vanderbilt University where she met her husband Stanley Cohen, an engineer and writer, who predeceased her in 2010, after a happy marriage of over 50 years.

After marriage, she and Stanley moved to Connecticut where she was a beloved teacher in the Orange School system for 25 years. Upon retirement, Marilyn founded Educational Problem Solvers, a tutoring and consulting practice that enabled her to assist students with special educational needs.

Active and engaging, Marilyn lived independently until her death. She loved conversation and was passionate about politics. She enjoyed her family, friends, cultural activities, travel, and continuing education. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her and the students whose lives she touched.

Marilyn is survived by her brother Marvin Goodman (Rosalie Goodman) of Kingston, Jamaica, her sister Sandra Sohcot (Brian Stern) of San Francisco, CA and her three children Edward Cohen (Abby Ruben) of Minneapolis, MN, Jo Cohen (Ron Cohen) of West Hartford, CT, and Stephen Cohen (Susan Cohen) of West Orange, NJ, and 5 grandchildren.

A graveside funeral was held in New Haven, CT on September 14, 2021. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Connecticut Hospice, Visiting Angels of Connecticut, and Rabbi Farbman of Temple Emmanuel in Orange, CT.

Memorial contributions can be made in Marilyn Cohen’s honor to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (michaeljfox.org) and the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation (crohnscolitisfoundation.org).